Delhi LG authorises DSSSB to conduct recruitment for non-judicial staff of HC

It was also desired by the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court that DSSSB, being a professional government recruiting body, may organise and conduct open examination on behalf of the Court for certain posts, claimed the sources.

The new posts for which the DSSSB can now hold recruitment exams include private secretary, court master, administrative officer, senior judicial assistant, personal assistant among others.

Examinations for selection to such posts are currently conducted by outside agencies following different modes of recruitment, they said.

The DSSSB will also recruit candidates on technical posts of director, system analysts and programmer, they said. The DSSSB, so far mandated with the task of recruiting personnel for Delhi government and its undertakings, MCD, NDMC only in the Group 'B' (non-gazetted) and Group 'C' categories, will now similarly select personnel belonging to these categories for the Delhi High Court, they added.

with PTI inputs