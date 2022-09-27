Delhi HC restrains AAP from making defamatory allegations against LG and his family

New Delhi, Sep 27: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained the Aam Aadmi Party and several of its leaders from levelling "false" allegations against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and his family, after they claimed that he was involved in a Rs 1,400 crore scam.

Justice Amit Bansal, while pronouncing the order on interim relief, said, "I have passed an ad-interim injunction order in favour of the plaintiff...." The detailed order is awaited.