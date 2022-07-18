Delhi HC rejects plea to stop SpiceJet operations amid serial malfunctions

The court cannot stay the operation of an airline on the basis of a PIL and press reports, a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said while dealing with the petition by lawyer Rahul Bhardwaj.

New Delhi, July 18: The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a PIL seeking direction from the Centre to stop the operation of SpiceJet airlines stating several incidents of technical malfunctions that have taken place in its aircraft.

The bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, stated that the law provided a ''robust mechanism'' for the aviation industry and recorded the DGCA's stand that it has already initiated action and issued show-cause notices in relation to incidents mentioned in the present case.

The petitioner alleged, there have been instances concerning the ''landing'' of SpiceJet aircraft, its aircraft taking off without passengers' baggage, and employees not being paid.

The court said the ''DGCA is very much working'' and there is no reason to grant the relief sought by the petitioner. ''The court cannot stop a particular airline to operate in the country based on averments in a PIL and press clippings,'' it said.