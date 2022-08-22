SC terminates CoA set up to manage AIFF, elections soon

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Supreme Court on Monday passed order to dissolve Committee of Administrators (CoA) "in expectation that FIFA will revoke suspension of AIFF" and that U-17 Women's World Cup will be held in India.

The court also modified the election process by granting a one-week extension. The apex told that the voter list should consist of 36 representatives of State/UT member associations of federation.

The Centre had proposed deferment of AIFF elections scheduled for August 28 by a week because of proposed changes in the nomination process.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the IOA, told Supreme Court that the consequence of FIFA suspending AIFF is "disastrous and serious" for the entire nation, all football players and football lovers, as not only would India lose hosting rights of such a historical event but the Indian teams selected by AIFF and its affiliated club teams will no longer be entitled to take part in any international football matches competitions forthwith till suspension continues.

The top court had earlier taken note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the order may have negative repercussions on the nation and granted the interim relief ordering status quo into the affairs of the IOA.

The high court appointed COA includes former Supreme Court judge Justice Anil R Dave, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, and former Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup. The Delhi High Court on August 16 had ordered the setting up of the CoA to manage the affairs of the IOA.

Mehta said the two returning officers appointed by CoA be deemed as the returning officers appointed by apex court and also proposed 25 per cent of the elected executive committee should have eminent players.

To address FIFA's suspension of the AIFF, Mehta suggested that CoA should cease to exist forthwith and administration be carried out by the secretary general, who is already there till the August 28 elections, after which a new management body will come.

Mehta, insisting on finding a way out, said the government tried to examine if India was being discriminated against in the matter, but FIFA has a uniform policy, and added that there are some 18 suspension orders across the world and India is not being singled out.

On August 3, the Supreme Court directed that the interim executive committee for AIFF would be elected not only by 36 state football federations, but also by 36 eminent former football players - 24 male and 12 female players who played international matches for the country.

The apex court directed the CoA to conduct AIFF elections expeditiously as per the timeline laid down by the CoA and in consonance with the football federation's draft constitution.

The top court clarified that the elected committee would be an interim body, which would continue for a period of three months subject to further orders. The top court asked CoA to hold the election expeditiously to ensure that the Under 17 Women's World cup is managed by an elected body.

The Women's World Cup Tournament will commence on October 11, 2022 and India will host it. The top court decided to expedite the election as FIFA requires a democratically elected body of AIFF to oversee the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.