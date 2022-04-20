The BJP-ruled NDMC had scheduled an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday and Thursday in Jahangirpuri, where clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

The court had earlier agreed to hear pleas against the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri conducted by municipal bodies but refused to interfere at this stage.

New Delhi, Apr 20: The Delh High Court on Wednesday that it will not hear the Jahangirpuri demolition case since the Supreme Court has already stepped in.

The NDMC urged the Delhi Police to provide at least 400 personnel 'including lady police/outer force for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action'.

. .

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) mayor to identify the illegal constructions of "rioters" in Jahangirpuri and demolish it using bulldozers.

Nine people, including eight police personnel, were injured in clashes in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16.

Delhi Police has arrested 23 people - many Muslims - so far, including two juveniles. Five of the accused - including Mohammad Ansar, allegedly the key conspirator, and Sonu, who was seen on video firing a pistol during the clashes - face charges under the strict National Security Act.

The ruling AAP and the BJP have been engaged in blame game over the violence and arson in Jahangirpuri. While the AAP has been alleging that main accused in the clashes belonged to the BJP, the saffron party claims they belong to the AAP.