With this, nearly 250 private liquor shops will be a thing of the past and they will be replaced by over 300 Delhi government vends from September 1.

New Delhi, Sep 01: Delhi on Thursday reintroduced its old liquor policy regime, bringing an end to the new liquor policy, which is hit with allegations of corruption.

So, to provide detailed information regarding liquor, a new app, 'mAbkaridelhi', has been developed.

Here is all you need to know about this app

The app will provide information on dry days, liquor brands, and their availability in Delhi.

The app will also provide details about the number of retail outlets in a given area and their opening and closing times.

Users can also search for outlets alphabetically.

The app also has a feature to provide user feedback.

Users, who are not satisfied or wish to put out any suggestions can use the feature to provide user feedback.

The app also has check quality option, where a bottle scanner tool will assist customers in determining whether the liquor purchased is genuine or not.

The app 'mAbkaridelhi' can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, starting this month.

It is now available only for android. An iOS version of the service will be available soon.

The app will be available in two languages, Hindi and English.

Currently, there are nearly 250 private shops that will be replaced by over 300 government vends. The number is expected to grow further in the coming days.

The Delhi government undertakings -DTTDC, DSSIDC, DSCSC and DCCWS - have been given a target to open 700 liquor shops in the city by end of this year.