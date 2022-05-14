Delhi fire: Death toll in Mundka blaze may rise to 30, says official

New Delhi, May 14: As many as 30 people were killed in a major fire that broke out in a three-storey building in the Mundka area of the national capital on Friday afternoon.

The fire started from the first floor of the building that housed the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing and assembling company, police said.

According to the DCP (Outer District) Sameer Sharma,''We've registered FIR under apt sections.Action will be taken against everyone who did something wrong or didn't follow rules. We will do proper investigation, action will be taken against officers too if they're found culpable.''

''We have recovered 27 bodies so far. Their parents and relatives have been called and proper slot-wise identification is being done,'' he further said.

It is suspected that an explosion in an AC may have triggered the fire, according to fire officials.''

The fire started from the first floor and spread to the other floors, they said.

In videos that emerged on the social media, people could be heard crying for help while others were seen jumping from the building in a desperate attempt to escape the flames.