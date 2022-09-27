In addition, news agency PTI had reported, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is looking into a maze of corporate entities associated with them. This list includes several firms associated with comedy shows and linked to Vijay Nair.

Vijay Nair, 38, has been associated with AAP for a while, but not in any official capacity.

In August this year, Nair issued a statement wherein he refuted that he has fled the country and said he was abroad for "personal" work. In its FIR, the CBI has alleged that accused licensees and businessmen, including Nair, were actively involved in irregularities in the framing and implementation of the policy.