Delhi excise scam: CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning tomorrow

"CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village", tweeted Sisodia.

"Now they have called me to CBI headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and fully cooperate. Satyameva Jayate," he added.

The CBI has questioned a number of people, including Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indo Spirits, Amit Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Private Limited in Gurugram, and India Ahead News managing director Mootha Gautam, in connection with the Delhi excise scam.

At least two people have been arrested in the case so far.Vijay Nair, aide of Sisodia, an AAP worker and the former CEO of Only Much Louder, and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

Sisodia and 14 others were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of records), and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by the exercise of personal influence.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy, which was brought out in November last year.