Delhi excise scam: Businessman Vijay Nair sent to judicial custody till Oct 20

New Delhi, Oct 06: The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday remanded Vijay Nair, a businessman and close aide of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, to judicial custody till October 20 in Delhi's excise policy scam. When the CBI sought judicial custody of Vijay Nair, Nair's counsel did not object. Hence, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody, according to reports.

Businessman Vijay Nair, former CEO of Mumbai-based entertainment and event management company 'Only Much Louder' was arrested by CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case. This is the first arrest made in the case. Vijay was arrested after "failing to co-operate" with the probe agency officials.

In addition, news agency PTI had reported, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is looking into a maze of corporate entities associated with them. This list includes several firms associated with comedy shows and linked to Vijay Nair.

Vijay Nair, 38, has been associated with AAP for a while, but not in any official capacity.

In August this year, Nair issued a statement wherein he refuted that he has fled the country and said he was abroad for "personal" work. In its FIR, the CBI has alleged that accused licensees and businessmen, including Nair, were actively involved in irregularities in the framing and implementation of the policy.

In a statement, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party alleged that Nair's arrest by the probe agency is part of the BJP's "ongoing attempt" to crush the AAP and obstruct its campaign in Gujarat where assembly polls are due to be held this year.

"Vijay Nair is communication in-charge of AAP. He was responsible for developing and implementing communication strategies in Punjab earlier and Gujarat now. He has nothing to do with the excise policy. Strangely, he has been arrested by the CBI just now in the excise case," the party said.

"We strongly condemn these unconstitutional and illegal methods being adopted by the BJP. All allegations against Vijay Nair and AAP leaders are false and completely baseless," it added.