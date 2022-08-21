As per Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, authorities need Presidential assent to investigate a legislator in Union Territories. For excise officers, the Lieutenant Governor's assent is required.

The CBI raided Sisodia's residence in connection with an alleged scam in the formulation of Delhi excise policy.

The agency on Friday carried out searches at 31 places which included premises related to Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen. The AAP condemned the raids with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming the agency has been "asked from above" to harass its leaders.

. .

The BJP asked the Delhi government to come out clean on its excise policy.

The CBI FIR, which was registered before a special court on Wednesday, has also been shared with the Enforcement Directorate, a financial probe agency, which will look into the allegations of money laundering.

The AAP claimed it was a ploy by the BJP which "fears" Arvind Kejriwal and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between the AAP chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After its stupendous victory in Punjab, the AAP has been working on its national expansion plan.

The AAP has kept its immediate focus on the BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where it will contest all seats in the assembly polls due later this year.