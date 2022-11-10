‘Delhi Dy CM, Manish Sisodia sought copies of Excise Policy related documents’

Officials sources also quoted by the news agency said that Sisodia is misusing his constitutional position even as he is an accused in the alleged Rs 144.36 crore liquor scam.

"Despite being the Kingpin and main accused, mentioned at No. 1 in the ongoing investigations in the Liquor Scam by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), EOW and Income Tax, Manish Sisodia tried to blatantly misuse his official position to obtain papers connected with the Scam, from the Excise Department. In doing so, he misused his powers as a Minister, provided through Transaction of Business Rules, 1993 of GNCTD, to call for papers," ANI also said while quoting sources.

Sisodia in a tweet said that the BJP led government at the Centre should come clean on the allegations of cash-for-MLA scam. "Instead of diverting from the issues tell what they have found in the investigation so far? Nothing. Now tell people who went to buy MLA in Telangana were caught red-handed with 100 crores. Modi ji, from whom did he took that hundred crore, Sisodia said.

The Delhi deputy chief minister, who also holds the excise portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is one of the main accused in the FIR registered in the matter by the CBI.

Kejriwal also termed the case against his deputy as "fake."