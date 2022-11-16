Delhi 'Dexter' case: Doctor claims Aftab came with knife wound in May

Dr Anil Kumar recalled that Poonawalla was very aggressive and restless when he had come to him for treatment and when he asked him about his injury, he claimed he got hurt while cutting fruit.

"In May, he came in the morning hours. My assistant told me that one person has come with an injury. When I saw him, I found it was not a deep injury but a superficial one. The underline structure was intact. When I asked him how he sustained this injury, he replied it was while he was cutting fruit. I did not have any doubt as it was a small clean knife cut," said Kumar.

He said that he found 28-year-old Poonawalla a very bold and confident person when he met him for the first time during the treatment.

"Two days ago, police brought him to my hospital and asked whether I treated this guy. I recognised him and said yes. "He was very aggressive and restless when he came for the treatment. He looked in to my eyes while speaking. He was very bold and confident. He was speaking in English and told me he was from Mumbai and came to Delhi as the city has good opportunities in the IT sector," Kumar told PTI.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday took Poonawala to the forest area of south Delhi's Chhattarpur and spent nearly three hours to locate specific places where he had allegedly dumped Shradaha Walkar's body parts.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar in May and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days. Aftab was reportedly inspired from the English web series 'The Dexter', which tells the story of a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life.

Aftab met Shraddha Walker from a dating app in 2019 in Maharashtra. They moved to Delhi although her parents were against the relationship. She had cut off all the links with her parents after opted for a live-in relationship with Aftab.

The matter came to light on November 8 when the Shraddha's father along with a police team from Palghar, Maharashtra, came to the Mehrauli police station to register a missing complaint.