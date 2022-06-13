Delhi Court sends AAP leader Satyendar Jain to 14-day judicial custody

. .

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had searched the homes of Jain and his accomplices and claimed that the agency has recovered Rs 2.85 crore cash and 133 gold coins.

"During the search, various incriminating documents and digital records were seized," ED said in a press statement on Tuesday. "The cash amounting to '2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from unexplained source were found to be secreted in the said premises and were seized under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act)."

The agency added it searched Jain's home, his wife's home, and the homes of his accused accomplices who "either directly or indirectly assisted him (Jain) or participated in money laundering processes."