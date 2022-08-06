While granting interim bail on the personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, the Rouse Avenue Court noted that she was not arrested during the investigation.

The next hearing will come on August 20.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain also withdrew his interim bail application. He earlier moved an interim bail on medical grounds.

His lawyer stated that he is getting discharged from the hospital today and they wish to withdraw the application for interim bail.

The ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 24 August 2017 under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Satyendar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The CBI filed a chargesheet on 3 December 2018 against Satyendar Kumar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The chargesheet mentioned that Satyendar Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period from 14 February 14 to 31 May 2017, had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has accused Satyendar Kumar Jain and others of the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Jain was arrested on May 30 after the ED attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore, in April, owned by the private firms companies under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others.