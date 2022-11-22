Delhi court extends police custody of Aftab Poonawala by 4 days, allows polygraph test

A polygraph test or lie detector test is based on the assumption that physiological responses such as blood pressure, pulse rate, and respiration of a human subject that are triggered when a person is lying are different. The test at times also records the perspiration of a person and arm as well as leg movement.

New Delhi, Nov 22: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the police custody of Aftab Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, for the next four days. The court also allowed the police application seeking permission for the polygraph test of the accused Aftab.

It must be noted that Aftab is also likely to under narco analysis test after the polygraphy test, in order to figure out the real motive behind the murder and the timeline.

Aftab consent needed for Polygraph test, says Expert

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini will carry out the Polygraph and narco test of Aftab.''A polygraphic test is to be conducted on Poonawala before the narco test for which his consent is needed, and the police have been informed about that.'' "We are not conducting the narco test on Aftab today," said FSL Assistant Director Sanjeev Gupta, as reported by news agency PTI.

Punit Puri, also an assistant director at the FSL, said the polygraphic test would be conducted if the consent is received. "It will be followed by medical tests and after these only the narco test will be performed." "Within 10 days, narco test will be done," he added.

Assistant Director Sanjeev Gupta said they had received a request for the narco test "and we have started our work as well. Our director Deepa Varma has instructed us to take the case on priority".

"There was a meeting on Sunday between the FSL and the police team and everything has been decided but some parameters need to be completed before the narco test and they have been informed to the police. As soon they complete them we can do the narco test," he said.

Explaining the narco test, Rajneesh Gupta, the FSL crime scene in-charge, said it is a lengthy process with various disciplines such as medical practitioners involved as this is done in the operation theatre.

"Experts from FSL, photo division, narco specialists are there so all teams work together and their consent is also needed to work in coordination. Our officers are already having a meeting with all departments to take their consents and when we get it we will have a date with us which we will inform you," he told PTI.

Where will Aftab Poonawala's narco test be conducted?

The narco analysis test will be conducted at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini.

In an order dated November 17, a Delhi court had directed the city police to complete the narco analysis test within five days, while making it clear that it cannot use any third-degree measure on him.

What is Narco test?

Narco analysis, also known as truth serum, involves intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia. In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state. Investigating agencies use this test after other evidences do not provide a clear picture of the case.

Delhi Police had earlier said it sought Aftab Poonawala's narco analysis test as his responses during interrogation were "deceptive" in nature.

The beginning of the end

Shraddha Walker had met Aaftab Amin Poonawalla from a dating app, Bumble in 2019 in Maharashtra.

The couple had left Mumbai and spent a lot of time in the hills in March and April. They arrived in Delhi on May 8 and stayed at different places until they moved into the Chhattarpur apartment on May 15.

The two had been bickering over suspicion that Aftab was cheating on her. She was murdered three days later and the crime came to light only in November.

After killing her, he chopped off her body into many peices and kept it in the 300-litre refrigerator. He dumped by piece for the next 18 days at Mehrauli forest. The missing complaint was filed by her father after her friend alerted him that his daughter was untraceable for over two months.