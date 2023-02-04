Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam, Asif Tanha in 2019 Jamia violence case

New Delhi, Feb 04: A Delhi court on Saturday cleared Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam and student activist Asif Iqbal Tanha of all charges in a case related to violence that erupted after a clash between Delhi Police and people protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Saket court additional sessions judge Arul Verma pronounced the order.

