New Delhi, Aug 29: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party government is set to bring a Confidence Motion in the Delhi Assembly today in a bid to prove that "BJP failed to buy any AAP MLAs" and their "Operation Lotus failed". Meanwhile, BJP has been rubbishing the allegations as AAP's 'theatrics' to divert attention from Liquor policy scam.
Kejriwal set to move confidence motion in Delhi assembly today | Top Points
Here are the top developments:
- In a blistering attack on the BJP, Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the opposition party's 'Operation Lotus' to topple his government failed as it could not poach any of the AAP MLAs. During his speech in the assembly on Friday, the AAP national convener said that he will bring a 'confidence motion' in the House to prove that that "no party MLA defected" to the opposition BJP amid allegations of corruption against AAP's top ministers.
- The AAP national convener also alleged that the BJP had targeted 40 AAP MLAs and offered Rs 20 crore to each of them to switch sides.
- The BJP, all of whose eight MLAs were marshalled out of the House for the day on Friday, hit back, accusing Kejriwal of using the assembly for fanning political propaganda and indulging in drama to divert people's attention from the liquor "scam" of his government.
- BJP leaders alleged that Kejriwal has been making claims about alleged attempts to poach AAP MLAs since his party contested the Delhi Assembly elections in 2013.
- The AAP's claims about the BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus' come amid the latter relentlessly targeting the ruling party in the wake of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22.
- Kejriwal has linked the recent raids on Delhi excise minister Manish Sisodia to assembly elections in Gujarat, which are scheduled to take place later this year. Kejriwal claimed that the raids would stop if the AAP withdraws from contesting in the Gujarat polls. On the CBI raids at Sisodia's residence over irregularities in the excise policy, Kejriwal said that not a single penny was found by the agency and the efforts were futile.
- PDT Achary, former secretary general of Lok Sabha on Friday, said normally a 'no confidence' motion is brought in the House by the opposition when the ruling party is deemed to have lost majority in the House. But, the ruling party can also bring in a confidence motion in the House, he said.
- It shuld be noted that the AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the BJP has eight.