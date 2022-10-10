New Delhi, Oct 10: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed his grief on the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and prayed for strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss.

Mulayam, 82, former Chief Minister of UP died on Monday at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he was undergoing treatment. "Received the sad news of demise of former Chief Minister of UP and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.