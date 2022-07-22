Delhi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat; passenger detained

Following his claims, the flight (6e 2126) was grounded at Patna airport. The bomb squad and police who were at the spot conducted an inspection after he claimed a bomb was in his baggage.

His bag was checked further but no bomb was found, officials told the news agency.

The passenger has been detained and the plane is being checked further. All passengers were safely deboarded from the Delhi-bound IndiGo flight at the Patna airport.