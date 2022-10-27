Delhi-bound Akasa flight hit by bird: DGCA

New Delhi, Oct 27: A Delhi-bound Akasa airplane was hit by a bird during the climb out on Thursday morning. The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, operated by the recently launched budget airline Akasa Air, suffered a radome damage due to the bird hit at 1900 feet, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"Today, Akasa B-737-8(Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post landing at Delhi, Radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi," DGCA said.