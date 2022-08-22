Delhi borders on high alert as farmers get set to hold panchayat at Jantar Mantar on MSP, Agnipath

Reports said that the gathering of the farmers could lead to travel snarls and untoward incidents.

A large number of police personnel have been deputed in the border areas and barricades have been put up too. Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Dependra Pathak said that they have requested the farmers to go back.

"Keeping in mind the gravity of the situation, we have put up barricades to avoid untoward incidents. A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the border areas and intersections along with railway tracks,"the police also said.

In a recent meeting, the SKM which had spearheaded the agitation against the now-scrapped farm laws said that it had been decided not to let any political party to associate with it. The SKM would remain completely apolitical, they said.

The SKM said that some people had written to the Centre over MSP without even consulting with the other members of the farmers' body. After this came out we decided to have no relation with them as they tried to sell out our movement an SKM leader told news agency PTI.

The SKM would also protest against the Centre's new military recruitment scheme, 'Agnipath' and the Lakhimpur violence.