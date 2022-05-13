Delhi: 27 dead, several injured in fire at building near Mundka Metro station

New Delhi, May 13: At least 27 people were killed and several others were in a major fire that broke out at a building near Mundka Metro Station in West Delhi on Friday.

"27 bodies have been recovered, 50 rescued and 8 injured have been admitted to the hospital," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

The fire started from the first floor that houses the office of a CCTV cameras and router manufacturing and assembling company, they said, adding more than 30 fire tenders were pressed into service. The owners of the company -- Harish Goel and Varun Goel -- have been detained.

The Delhi Fire Service deployed cranes to rescue those trapped in the blaze. However, the smoke from the fire spread to the entire building and some people jumped off through the windows to save themselves, while some others used ropes to climb down, with police saying a few of them got injured in the process.

The police said at least 27 people were killed and 12 injured in the fire incident. They did not, however, specify other details like the gender or age of the deceased.

According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station. The police reached the spot after receiving information about the blaze, broke the windows of the building, rescued people and got the injured admitted in a hospital, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the three-storey commercial building was generally used for providing office space to companies, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

The fire initiated from the first floor of the building which houses the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company, the DCP said.

The owner of the company is in police custody.

Fire brigades present at the spot are trying to bring the situation under control. Ambulance is also available at the spot for providing immediate medical assistance to the victims, police said.

"Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.