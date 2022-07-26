Delhi airport to send international arrivals with Monkeypox symptoms to LNJP

Those travellers having symptoms like high fever, back pain and joint pain at the IGI Airport will be sent to the isolation ward at LNJP Hospital, which has a special 20-member team to deal with such patients.

New Delhi, July 26: The tnternational passengers arriving in Delhi with Monkeypox symptoms will be reportedly sent to the LNJP Hospital from the airport.

The samples of suspected patients will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, while the district administration will quarantine the family members and carry out contact tracing of such suspected patients, they said.

"Reviewed the monkeypox situation in Delhi along with CS, Secy Health, DGHS & others concerned. Was apprised of preparedness in terms of medical services, hospital infrastructure, tracing, testing, surveillance & clinical management. Advised officials to ensure all preventive measures. I appeal to the people to not panic and follow all prescribed prevention and treatment protocols," Saxena said in a series of tweets.

The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday, sources informed PTI. The Delhi government has asked district authorities and officials concerned to adhere to the Centre's guidelines on management of the infection, which also state that referral arrangements from airport/port to identified link hospital need to be established or strengthened.

The airport health teams currently screen patients with suspected Covid-19 symptoms and some symptoms of the two infections are similar, the sources said, adding that no decision has been taken yet on increasing surveillance at the airport.

The first case of Monkeypox in Delhi was reported on Sunday. . The 34-year-old person is currently admitted at the LNJP Hospital and will take at least a week to fully recover.