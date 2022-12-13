Delhi airport chaos: Parliamentary Standing Committee summons DIAL CEO on Dec 15

For the past few days, passengers at the Delhi airport have been complaining of long lines, long waiting period, overcrowding, and general mismangement. They have taken to social media to also complain of lack of staff to process the passengers.

Complaints have been pouring in for a week now. Journalist Shereen Bhan on Tuesday wrote, "Hey Delhi Airport, the situation at security check is an utter mess. A free for all with passengers fighting, lines being broken. Please have airline officials coordinate with security staff to prioritise boarding as per departure. Get airport officials on the ground."

Medianama founder Nikhil Pahwa said, "Crazy queues at T3 security check for domestic travel. Looks like this alone will take an hour...So i just got through security. 52 minutes just for security check. Anyone going through Delhi airport mess should plan accordingly. Malfunctioning bsr code scanners at security check."

What has the Centre decided?

During his surprise visit, Union Minister Jyotoradutya Scindia held a closed-door meeting with all the stakeholders in the Delhi airport management and issued directions.

The government has initiated steps such as reducing peak traffic at the airport, according to India Today.

The report says, "In a bid to tackle congestion at the Delhi airport, the Centre is planning to reduce flight departures to 33 from the airport terminals during peak hours.

The effort is to have 14 flights at T3, 11 in T2 and 8 in T1 during these hours.The peak hours are from 5 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 8 pm."