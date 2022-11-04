Delhi Air Pollution: SC to hear plea seeking urgent steps on Nov 10

New Delhi, Nov 04: The Supreme Court will hear on November 10 a plea seeking urgent steps in the wake of worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi took note of the submissions of lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, who has filed the PIL in his personal capacity, that the air pollution situation has worsened due to stubble burning in areas close to Delhi.

''Even normal people cannot walk in such a situation," the lawyer said, adding that "Air Quality Index (AQI) level has risen due to stubble burning." "List it on November 10," the CJI said.