Delhi advocate files complaint against Israeli filmmaker Lapid for calling 'The Kashmir Files' vulgar

"@vineetJindal19 filed Complaint against #NadavLapid with DGP @Goapolice1091for abusing Hindu community sacrifice made In Kashmir by Calling movie Kashmir file as vulgar and propaganda," he wrote on Twitter.

Jindal wrote in his complaint to Goa DGP Jaspal Singh. The lawyer also put the complaint letter in his Twitter post, which read, "The statement given by Nadav is totally manipulated and with ill intention towards the Hindu community in grub of targeting movie The Kashmir Files..."

The background:

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on Monday termed The Kashmir Files film as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

Lapid was the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India or IFFI. The film, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Lapid said in his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022 that he was shocked to see the film being screened at the film festival.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life," Lapid said.

Following the statement, it created a huge controversy. The intensity of the protests was such that Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon came forward and said that were his personal remarks.