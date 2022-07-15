Delhi: 5 dead, 9 injured as part of under-construction godown collapses in Alipur

According to fire department officials, over 10 people are trapped under the debris and so far four persons have been rescued.

Officials said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, adding the area of the godown is about 5,000 sqr yard.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the incident and tweeted, "A tragic accident happened in Alipore. The district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I am personally monitoring the relief work. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls."