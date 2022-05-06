Delhi: 40-year-old man detained in connection with molestation of 2 girls inside MCD school

New Delhi, May 06 : Delhi Police informed that it has detained a 40-year-old man in connection with the molestation of girl students in a northeast Delhi school, ANI reported.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police had released the sketch of a man who barged into a primary school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and sexually assaulted two eight-year-old students. The police said, "continuous efforts are on to arrest the accused soon".

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had claimed that when the students informed the principal and class teacher about the incident, they were told to keep quiet and forget it. The school authorities also did not talk about the incident but said that the allegations levelled against them are false.

A parent of a student who did not wish to be named said, "If this kind of incident has happened here, it is a very serious matter. We are also concerned about our children following the incident." The school operates in two shifts - morning shift (7.30 am to 12.30 pm) and evening shift (1 pm to 6 pm).

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) had written to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) seeking details of the action taken in connection with the incident.

The panel has asked the civic body to submit details of the inquiry conducted in the matter and the action taken against erring officials and the precautionary measures that have been taken to ensure the safety and security of the students.

A man allegedly entered a classroom of the school run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and forcibly removed the clothes of two eight-year-old girls before undressing himself and urinating in front of the students.

Police said there was no CCTV camera installed at the entrance of the school and on the premises.