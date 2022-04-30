Defence procurement through govt e-marketplace rises to Rs 15,000 crore in 2021-22

New Delhi, Apr 30: Procurement orders by Ministry of Defence (MoD) through Government e-Market (GeM) portal have reached an all-time high of Rs 15,047.98 crore for Financial Year 2021-22. It is a jump of more than 250 percent over the last financial year.

The GeM was started in August 2016 to revamp the old tender process and bring greater probity and transparency in government procurement through digitisation. In a short span since its inception, the MoD has embraced the digital drive and embarked on this path with absolute resoluteness.

Despite multiple challenges on ground, the results have been astounding.

The MoD is committed to contribute significantly to the Government's vision of promoting digitisation and transparency in consonance with Digital India.