Defence ministry asks industry to formulate job policy for ex-Agniveers

The other participants in the meeting chaired by the defence secretary included senior executives from major Indian defence industry houses including L and T, Adani Defence Ltd, Tata Advanced System Ltd, Ashok Leyland and others.

Giridhar Aramane emphasised the government's efforts to effectively utilise the Agniveers' experience after their time in the Indian Armed Forces with the aim of hiring highly motivated and disciplined young people in a variety of sectors involved in nation-building.

Giridhar Aramane said, "The skills gained by the Agniveers during their engagement with Armed Forces will help build a highly competent and professional workforce which will be readily available for fruitful and productive engagement by the industry," as reported by the news agency.

Representatives for Indian defence industry companies reaffirmed their commitment to the project and indicated their readiness to deploy the Ex-Agniveers once the first batch completes its term with the Armed Forces.

They promised that appropriate reservations for Agniveers would be made in their hiring procedures depending on the skill sets that were available. Regarding connecting the abilities acquired by Agniveers with the needs of the industry, several proposals were also taken into consideration.

It is to be noted that the Central Government recently approved a scheme for Indian youth through which they can join Indian Armed Forces for four years.

After the new scheme was announced, it created a huge controversy regarding the future of the youths after their four-year service with the Indian Armed Forces.

Then, the Central government announced that the Agniveers will be given reservations in jobs.