This is the sixth year of festivities in Ayodhya which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath. Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said, "Shree Ayodhya ji is ready for a grand and divine Deepotsav. All of you are welcome. Jai Shree Ram."

Last year, nearly 9 lakh "diyas" were lit up by volunteers.

Top points on Deepotsav in Ayodhya:

Volunteers have been told to arrange 256 earthen lamps in a square and the distance between two squares will be approximately two to three feet, Deepotsav organisers said.

There will be also Daily laser shows, 3D projection mapping show and fireworks. An aarti of the Saryu river will also be performed on this occasion.

Ramlila will also be staged by cultural troupes from other countries and states. At the Ram Katha park, Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman will be shown descending from a "pushpak vimana". "October 23 being a Sunday will see Ram Lalla wearing a red-pink dress and a new set of dresses is being stitched for Lord Ram and his brothers," said Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the Ram temple here. He said that the chosen colour is regarded as auspicious for Sunday.