Deepotsav 2022: Ayodhya rolls out red carpet for PM Modi

This is the sixth year of festivities in Ayodhya which will be attended by Prime Minister Modi and Yogi Adityanath. Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said, "Shree Ayodhya ji is ready for a grand and divine Deepotsav. All of you are welcome. Jai Shree Ram."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Sunday to perform a "puja" at the Ram temple. He will also inspect the construction work of the Ram temple and later perform a symbolic coronation of the Lord, according to a statement issued by his office on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will also witness a laser show in Ayodhya after paying obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

"All preparations have been made for a special puja ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi on Prime Ministers visit," said Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest.

Around 6.30 pm, the Prime Minister will witness an "aarti" on the banks of the Saryu, which will be followed by the launch of the grand "Deepotsav" celebrations by him, the statement said.

Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing dance forms from different states will also be presented during the Deepotsav.

Modi will also witness a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the Prime Minister's Office said.