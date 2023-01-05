Deepika's close up bum shots, partial nudity in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan' chopped off

The said song has created a lot of negative publicity for the movie. The fans have labelled the number as "vulgar" song.

Mumbai, Jan 05: The close up shot of Deepika Padukone's buttocks in vulgar song 'Besharam Rang' from her upcoming movie 'Pathaan' and the partial nudity sequence have been reportedly removed from the film.

According to a report in a Bollywood website, three changes have been done for 'Besharam Rang' song. The close up shot of Deepika's buttocks, 'side pose (partial nudity)' shots and visuals of sensuous dance movements during the lyrics 'Bahut tang kiya' have been replaced with 'suitable shots'.

Apart from this track, the makers were advised for several other cuts by the CBFC. The report claims that the censor board asked for 10 cuts in total. The usage of the word 'RAW' in two places have been replaced with 'Hamare', 'Langde Lulle' was replaced by 'Toote Foote', and the 'PM' was replaced either by President or Minister. Also, the mention of the 'PMO' has been done away in 13 places.

After the changes were made, the CBFC issued the certificate for 'Pathaan' on January 2. The movie has been cleared by the board for release with 'U/A' certificate.

'Besharam Rang' Controversy

The movie had run into controversy following the release of 'Besharam Rang' song. The track which was supposed to give a positive buzz for the flick put the film in trouble as people called for a boycott of 'Pathaan'.

People slammed the vulgar song on social media sites and Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra's comments added fuel to the fire. He raised objection to the number over Deepika wearing saffron and Shah Rukh sporting green attires in the song. In addition to it, the minister pointed out Deepika's silent support to the JNU protestors in 2020 due to which he hinted at banning the film in the state.

"I advise the makers of the film to fix the objectionable parts of the song. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had stood in support of the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU. Her mentality was exposed. I believe the song's title 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable. Also, the way the colours saffron and green have been used in the costumes is objectionable. Changes need to be made, failing which we will take a call on whether the film should be screened in Madhya Pradesh," he had said, last month.

Meanwhile, the members of the right-wing group created a ruckus at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad's Vastrapur during the promotion of the film. In the clips doing rounds shared by Bajrang Dal on Twitter, the workers are seen tearing down the posters and promotional materials from the Hindi flick.

'Pathaan' is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25.