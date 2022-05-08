Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani: IMD

"It lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 08th May, over Southeast Bay of Bengal near latitude 11.2°N and longitude 89.3°E, about 450 km west-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 380 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 970 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1030 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha)," the IMD said in a statement.

New Delhi, May 8: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the deep depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 16 kmph during past six hours and intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Asani'.

The weather-monitoring agency said that it is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over east central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till 10th May evening and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts. "Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast," the statement adds.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall on May 10 at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh along with West Bengal on May 10 and 11.

In the statement, the agency predicted rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal on May 11.

"Rainfall will commence on 10th May evening, a yellow warning for rainfall issued has been for three districts -- Gajpati, Ganjam, and Puri. On May 11, heavy rainfall warning has been issued for five districts -- Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack and Ganjam," Ani quotes senior scientist Umashankar.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Eastcentral & Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on 8th May, central parts of Bay of Bengal on 9th and 10th May and over Northwest Bay of Bengal from 10th to 12th.