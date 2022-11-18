Decoding PM Modi’s message on radicalisation at the 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial

Many different nations have their own legal principles, procedures and processes. Sovereign nations have a right to their own systems. However, we must also be careful not to allow extremists to misuse differences between systems. This can be prevented through deeper coordination and understanding between governments. Joint operations, intelligence coordination and extradition help the fight against terror. It is also important that we jointly address the problem of radicalisation and extremism. Anyone who supports radicalisation should have no place in any country, the PM also noted.

Cooperation:

In today's world where almost everything takes place online, the problem of radicalisation and terror too persists on this platform. Various groups such as the Islamic State and the Al-Qaeda have managed to penetrate the internet deep as a result of which their message has reached a large audience.

Officials and experts say that in this context it is very important for various countries to cooperate and help each other in bringing down this threat. Terror or radicalisation is no longer an isolated problem. This is because the same ideology of the Islamic State is applicable in every country.

Take for instance the recent blast that took place in Coimbatore. The suicide bomber Jameesha Mubin was radicalised online by a Jihadi from Sri Lanka. Similar is the case of the lone wolf attackers in Paris or Nice. The ideology was inculcated online. It could have been from Syria or Iraq. The point here is that the ideology remains common across the globe and hence cooperation between countries becomes all the more important, the official cited above said.

Another case in point:

An irritant in the relations between India and Canada remains the Khalistan issue. Be it the UK or Canada, these pro-Khalistan elements have managed to get away because the governments say that if stopped, it would amount to curbing of free speech.

Another official explained that there is a need for these countries to cooperate with India on this issue. When referendums are made to burn the Indian National Flag or demand a separate Punjab nation, does it amount to free speech or sedition? These dispensations there must take into account that groups such as the Sikhs For Justice are proscribed in India and they should not be given a platform to say what comes to their mind under the garb of free speech. If they continue to do so, it would hurt them more than it would hurt us.

Instead of allowing them to circulate content online, attack Hindus or vandalise the temples abroad, they need to understand that in the larger interest of their own as well as global security, such anti-nationals should be nipped in the bud. This is what the PM was trying to explain that all nations must cooperate on this front and such elements should not have a place in any country.

The case of Pakistan is a clear one. They nurtured terrorists for long and denied their existence. Today the same problem has come to bite them back and they are in a mess both economically as well as in terms of their security situation, the officer who did not wish to be named said.

What the Home Ministry said:

Recently the Ministry of Home Affairs in a written reply given to the Lok Sabha said that radicalisation by groups such as Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State is a major problem faced by countries across the globe.

"Radicalisation by global terrorist groups like ISIS, Al Qaida etc is one of the most challenging problems faced by countries all over the world. In the Indian context, some foreign agencies inimical to India along with the global terrorist groups have been making efforts to radicalise people," Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai said.

He also pointed out that the coverage of the government's welfare schemes without discrimination, promotion of composite culture and constitutional safeguards to minorities are some of the steps that the government is taking to keep radicalisation in India at bay.