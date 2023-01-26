Decoded: Prime Minister’s dress code this Republic Day

PM Modi was also seen wearing white kurta with a back coat and white pants. He was also carrying a white stole around his neck.

Last year PM Modi sported a unique Uttarakhand traditional cap which was embellished with a Brahmakamal inspired brooch. The Brahma Kamala's the state flower of Uttarakhand. The PM uses this eery time he visits Kedarnath for Pooja.

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day this year and there are festivities across the country.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to all Indians. Many wishes on Republic Day. This time the occasion is more special as we are celebrating it during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. I wish we move ahead in a united manner to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all my fellow Indians, PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Republic Day commenced with paying of homage at the National War Memorial. The PM paid floral tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Following this PM Modi and the other dignitaries headed to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the Republic Day parade.

This year Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi is the chief guest for the Republic Day. The theme around the Republic Day celebrations is named Jan-Bhagidari (participation of people).

Security in the national capital is at all time high. The anti-sabotage checks have been stepped up and verification drives apart from patrolling are being carried out. There is heavy barricading in place and 6,000 security personnel are on duty in addition to the deployment of sniffer dogs.