Decision taken with heavy heart, says Piyush Goyal on suspension of 19 MPs from RS

New Delhi, July 26: The ruling BJP on Tuesday said the decision to suspend 19 opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha was taken with a "heavy heart" as they repeatedly ignored the Chair's appeals to let the House function and infringed on other members' rights.

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal asserted that it is not the government but the opposition that is running away from a debate in Parliament. He reiterated that the government is ready for a discussion on price rise once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman fully recovers from COVID-19 and returns to Parliament.