New Delhi, Oct 07: The government on Friday said six Indian prisoners, including five fishermen, have died in the Pakistani custody in the last nine months, describing the incidents as "alarming".

"There have been an increasing number of deaths of fishermen in recent times. Six Indian prisoners out of which five of them were fishermen have died in Pakistani custody. They completed their sentences but were illegally detained by Pakistan," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.