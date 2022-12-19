DCW notice after Muslim minor complains of rape and assault

In a statement issued on Monday, the commission said that it had received a complaint from a girl who said that she was married in February 2022 at the age of 15 in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh following which she got pregnant. She also said that her in-laws tried to abort her foetus, but were not successful.

New Delhi, Dec 19: The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking an action taken report in connection with an abuse case.

The minor girl alleged that she was assaulted with a hot tawa and a screw-driver. I was thrown out of the home after I decided to go to my parents in Delhi, the girl also alleged.

We have received a complaint of child marriage and abuse with a 15-year-old girl. The girl has been subjected to extreme brutality by her husband and in-laws. I know that Muslim personal law allows for the marriage of girls above the age of 15 years. I believe this is archaic, medieval and barbaric and the law of the land I.e. POCSO should apply in such cases, the DCW said.

Further the DCW said that it has issued notice to the Delhi Police. An FIR should be registered and strong action should be initiated, DCW chief, Swati Maliwal said. The commission has sought a copy of the FIR along with the details of the mode of arrest. An action-taken report on the matter would also be needed the commission further added.

What is POCSO:

POCSO stands for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. POCSO seeks to provide for stringent punishment against those engaging in sexual crimes against children.

The POCSO Bill aims at protecting the interests of the vulnerable children in times of distress and ensure their safety and dignity. The Bill was approved in Parliament in the year 2019.