DCW chief Swati Maliwal reacts as video of rape convict Ram Rahim cutting cake with sword goes viral

The video comes at a time when several leaders have already slammed the Haryana government for granting him multiple paroles. Tweeting the video, chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal said for such acts, a case is registered under the Arms Act.

Incidentally, public display of weapons such as cutting a cake with a sword is prohibited under the Arms Act.

According to reports, many followers of Ram Rahim joined him in the celebration. Besides this, the self-styled guru virtually inaugurated a mega cleanliness campaign organised by his sect's volunteers across multiple locations in Haryana and in some other states. The event saw the participation of a few senior BJP leaders from Haryana, including Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar and former minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, PTI reported. The BJP leaders and others, who virtually attended the launch, also extended their greetings on the birth anniversary of former Dera chief Shah Satnam Singh which falls on January 25.

Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, walked out of the Sunaria prison in Haryana's Rohtak on Saturday after being granted a 40-day parole and reached Barnawa Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

The Dera chief had requested for the parole to attend the birth anniversary event of former Dera chief Shah Satnam Singh on January 25. The latest parole was granted to him three months after he was given a similar parole.