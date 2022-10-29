DCW chief asks PM Modi to send Bilkis Bano case convicts, Ram Rahim back to jail

New Delhi, Oct 29: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking stronger laws to restrict the remission and paroles of rape convicts.

DCW chief also took to Twitter and said, "The rapists of Bilkis Bano and Ram Rahim roaming freely is a blow to the spirit of every Nirbhaya of the country...! There is an appeal to the honourable Prime Minister to make the law strict and send these rapists to jail!"