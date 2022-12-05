Days after Mann claims arrest, Goldy Brar appears on YouTube to deny the news

Brar said in an interview with an independent journalist that he has not been arrested or detained by the US police. The claims however cannot be verified by OneIndia. He went on to say that the claims by Mann were wrong. On December 2, Mann claimed in Gujarat that Brar was detained in the US and his government was working overtime to bring him back. He also said that his government is working hard to prevent gangsters and miscreants in Punjab. Brar also says that he would rather die than get arrested by the police.

It is quite surprising that the issue was handled by Mann. When it comes to cases of relating to international affairs which involve criminals being detained abroad, the Centre is the one which is informed about it.

On the other hand, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia had alleged on December 4 that whatever Mann said about Brar was fake.Majithia I a video statement said that if he can get information that Brar was not arrested by the US police, then why the Punjab government cannot verify the claims.

"Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should tell Punjabis why he lied on detaining of gangster Goldy Brar by US agencies & his claim of bringing him to Punjab soon. More than 48 hours have passed since he made this claim, but no photo or video of detaining Goldy has emerged in public so far," Mann said.

"CM clarify how he got into that Goldy Brar has been detained in the USA. Whether HM Amit Shah had informed him, whether US President Joe Biden or other US authorities or directly FBI reported to him on the issue or what else were his sources which informed him so," he also said.

"Ironically, DGP Punjab Police and Central Agencies are refraining from substantiating this claim of CM. It seems this claim was in line with other false claims he made in past, like BMW investing in Punjab. But he must realise that this bluff has given much pain to the victim families," Majithia also added.

The Centre on its part has not given any confirmation on the arrest of Goldy Brar in the United States. There is however a red corner notice that has been issued against Brar and if there is any movement, then it is the Interpol which informs the Central Bureau of Investigation about it.