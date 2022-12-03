Days after defending The Kashmir Files, Israel envoy gets ‘Hitler was great,’ message

Gilon had publicly denounced a filmmaker from Israel who called the movie The Kashmir Files 'vulgar propaganda,' at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. He apologised the India in an open letter on Twitter on Tuesday, a day when Nadav Lapid heading the festival jury stalled the movie at the closing ceremony of the festival this week.

Gilon went on to say that Lapid had abused the Indian invitation to the judges' panel in the worst way. "In Indian culture, they say that a guest is like God. You have abused in the worst way the Indian invitation to chair the panel of judges at @IFFIGoa as well as the trust, respect, and warm hospitality they have bestowed on you," Gilon said.

Lapid said that the jurors at the film festival were disturbed and shocked by The Kashmir Files. Two days later, he offered an apology if his remarks had been misinterpreted. He said that his aim was not to insult the Kashmiri Pandits or those who suffered.

"But at the same time, whatever I said, and I said clearly that for me and my fellow jury members, it was, and it is a vulgar propaganda movie that didn't have a place and was inappropriate for such a prestigious competitive section. I can repeat it again and again," he said in an interview with CNN-News 18.