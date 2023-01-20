Days after being designated terrorist by UNSC, Makki denies links with Al-Qaeda

New Delhi, Jan 20 : Global terrorist, Abdul Rehman Makki released a video on Thursday from the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore in which he denies any links with the Al-Qaeda or Islamic State.

China has often used its technical hold to block proposals by India to designated several persons as global terrorists. Off late, Beijing finds itself isolated at the UNSC.

The UN Security Council's 1267 ISIL (Da'esh) and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee on Monday designated Makki brother in law of Lashkar-e-Tayiba Chief Hafiz Saeed as a global terrorist.

This move subjects his assets to be frozen, his travel being banned. The move comes years after India's consistent efforts.

News agency PTI reported that that Makki however did not make any reference to the Mumbai 26/11 attack which was carried out by his outfit.

He went on to say that the grounds for his listing are based on heresy and disinformation by the Indian government. I never met Osama Bin Laden, Ayman al-Zaawahiri or Abdullah Azam.

I denounce all kinds of terrorism and violence perpetrated by such groups and I believe in the principal position of the Pakistani government regarding Kashmir, he further added.

India had in 2022 submitted five names to be designated under 1267. They were Makki, Abdul Rauf Asghar of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Sajid Mir (Lashkar-e-Tayiba), Shahid Mahmood (LeT) and Talha Saeed (LeT).

All these names had initially been placed under a technical hold by one member sate while the other 14 members of the Council had agreed to the listing of these terrorists.

China on Tuesday, finally lifted the hold on the designation of Makki as a global terrorist under 1267 of the UN Sanctions Committee. The move by China came after it was left isolated in the Security Council.

China has on several occasions used the technical hold to block such listings sought by India at the behest of his all weather friend Pakistan.