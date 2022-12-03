Day after CBI notice, TRS leader Kavitha seeks details of complaint in Delhi excise policy scam case

"I have gone through the contents of the notice. I would request you to kindly provide me copies of the Complaint vide OM No.14035/06/2022-Delhi-I dated 22/07/22 received from Sri Praveen Kumar Roy, MHA. of India, and RC 53 (A)/2022 of CBI/ACB/Delhi referred to in your notice," she said in the letter.

Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said the requested documents may be provided at the earliest to enable her to acquaint herself and answer appropriately regarding the case within a reasonable period of time. "Date of our meeting can be fixed at Hyderabad after the receipt of the documents," she said.

The CBI on Friday issued notice to the TRS leader for questioning her in the case on December 6. The probe agency asked her to intimate the place of residence as per her convenience for the "examination" at 11 am on that day. Kavitha, in a statement, had said she informed the authorities that they can meet her at her Hyderabad residence.

The notice was issued by Alok Kumar Shahi, DSP, Anti-Corruption Bureau Wing. After her name cropped up in a remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi court on the alleged kickbacks in the scam, Kavitha had said she was ready to face any probe.

The CBI on November 25 filed its first charge sheet in the case against seven accused. "As per the investigation carried out so far, Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP has received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group, called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Ms K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) by various persons including Amit Arora," the ED had said in the remand report filed on one of the accused -- Amit Arora -- in a Delhi Court.