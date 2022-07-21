Bhubaneswar, July 21: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Thursday created a sand art of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu on the beach of Puri in Odisha for winning the presidential election.
'Daughter of Odisha': Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art hails President-elect Draupadi Murmu
The artwork has Murmu against the backdrop of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which is overlooked by the three colours of the Indian flag in the shape of a rainbow. "Congratulations People's President of India" is its caption.
"Heartiest congratulations to the people's President of India Smt. #DroupadiMurmu ji for historical win," Pattnaik tweeted attaching a photo of the artwork.
Murmu crossed the crucial 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll over opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.