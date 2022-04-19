Dalit youth assaulted, forced to lick feet in viral video; 7 arrested

Raebareli, Apr 19: A disturbing video of a Dalit boy allegedly being asked to lick the feet of another man has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred in Jagatpura, Rae Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, the Dalit youth is assaulted and made to lick the feet of the accused who is sitting on a motorcycle as some youths record the proceedings. In the 2.30-minute clip, people are heard asking him whether he will commit the mistake again while another accused asks the victim to name Thakur.

In another clip, the victim is accused of selling Marijuana. After the video went viral, the cops flung into action and arrested seven people in connection with the case.

The main accused, who is a minor, has been sent to a juvenile home, said Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar. The other accused are identified as Abhishek, Vikas Pasi, Mahendra Kumar, Hrithik Singh, Aman Singh and Yash Pratap.

The Class 10 Dalit boy was assaulted and made to lick the feet of the prime accused as he was not ready to bow down to the extortion call by seniors who were passouts of the same school, as per a report on IANS.