D-Company’s Mumbai module had planned targeted killing of Indian politicians

These persons are associates of Dawood Ibrahim and were involved in arms smuggling, narco terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake Indian currency notes.

They were also involved in illegal activities of the syndicate and were indulged in terror funding in the western suburbs of Mumbai. They are closely associates with Dawood's right hand man, Chhota Shakeel who is operating an international syndicate from Pakistan. Shakeel is also involved in extortions, narcotics smuggling and terrorist acts in India.

The NIA told the court that Shakeel was sending money and overseeing this module in Mumbai. The primary objective of this module was to target politicians across the country. They were also told to incite terrorism in the country, the NIA said.