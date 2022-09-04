Cyrus Mistry death: Injured luxury car driver, her hubby likely to be shifted to Mumbai


Mumbai, Sep 4: Anahita Pandole, who was driving the luxury car which crashed on a road divider on Sunday, killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, and her husband are likely to be shifted to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, a police official said.

Wreackage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar. Mistry died in the accident. (Photo credit: PTI)

Anahita Pandole (55), a well-known gynaecologist, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash, while Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, were killed in the accident, which occurred around 3 pm, about 120 km from Mumbai.

Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were shifted to a private hospital in Vapi in Gujarat after the accident. "They are likely to be shifted to a Mumbai hospital on Monday morning," the police official said on Sunday night.

