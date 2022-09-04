Cyrus Mistry death: Injured luxury car driver, her hubby likely to be shifted to Mumbai

Anahita Pandole (55), a well-known gynaecologist, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash, while Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, were killed in the accident, which occurred around 3 pm, about 120 km from Mumbai.

Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were shifted to a private hospital in Vapi in Gujarat after the accident. "They are likely to be shifted to a Mumbai hospital on Monday morning," the police official said on Sunday night.